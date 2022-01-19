Lamborghini: organizational change in R & D department

Rouven Mohr new Chief Technical Officer

Automobili Lamborghini announces an change in the Research and Development Department. Rouven Mohr has been appointed Chief Technical Officer of Lamborghini and is leaving his role as Head of Verification/Validation Whole Vehicle at AUDI AG in Germany. The handover will take place with Maurizio Reggiani – who, after a successful career in the supercar industry, more than half of which was spent at the helm of Lamborghini’s Technical Department – will take up the strategic position of Vice President Motorsport at the company.

In this role, Reggiani will be responsible for the next strategic direction of Lamborghini’s entire motorsport division, which, in recent years, has taken off with some of the most important victories in GT championships. The move into the new position – at a time of transition for the racing sector towards an increasingly sustainable future – is therefore aimed at strengthening Squadra Corse Lamborghini in prestigious and highly competitive championships.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, comments: “Maurizio Reggiani has been behind every fundamental decision that has enabled this company to achieve today’s records. He was the father of Lamborghini’s most successful models – from the Aventador, the Urus, and the Huracán to the Countach LPI 800-4 – models that have or will soon become icons in the history of this brand. His pioneering vision has given continuity to Lamborghini’s DNA, which has made the drive for innovation one of its founding values since 1963. Today, Reggiani’s profound and extensive experience in the automotive field will support one of the key strategic sectors, where we aim to continually increase our dynamic presence. At the same time, we enthusiastically welcome Rouven Mohr back to the Lamborghini family; his arrival comes at a crucial time of profound transformation for the company in view of the upcoming electrification of the entire product range.”

Reggiani began his career in engine construction and development at Maserati in 1982. He transferred to Bugatti in 1987, and ultimately to Lamborghini in 1995. At the Audi subsidiary, he initially worked as Project Leader of the Murciélago. In 2001, he was appointed Responsible of the R&D Powertrain and Suspension Division. In 2006 he was appointed Chief Technical Officer and in this role he defined the strategies behind the most important technological and design innovations of the V12, V10 and V8T models and the few-offs of the House of the Raging Bull.

After an engineering degree at the Technical University of Kaiserslautern and a phd in Numerical Mechanics, Mohr joined Audi in 2008 within the R&D Department as Testing Engineer for Chassis Durability, before gaining increasing responsibility until his appointment in 2014 as Head of Project Management Whole Vehicle for Audi A3, TT, Q7 and Q8 models.

In 2017 he moved to Lamborghini, where he spent two years as Head of Whole Vehicle Development, overseeing the development of the Aventador, Huracán and Urus models, before returning to Audi as Head of Energy and Weight-Management. Lastly, in 2020 he was appointed Head of Verification/Validation Whole Vehicle.

SOURCE: Audi