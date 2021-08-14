Lamborghini opens private lounge during Monterey Car Week 2021 showcasing the brand’s ethos and design DNA

Automobili Lamborghini returns to the coveted Monterey Car Week with a stunning presence and the opening of the Lamborghini Lounge Monterey for a second year

Automobili Lamborghini returns to the coveted Monterey Car Week with a stunning presence and the opening of the Lamborghini Lounge Monterey for a second year. The Italian villa is transformed into an immersive brand experience and offers an exclusive look into the world of Lamborghini as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Countach.

“The activities surrounding Monterey Car Week are the pinnacle of U.S. automotive events and serve as the ideal backdrop for the Lamborghini Lounge and the 50th anniversary of the legendary Countach and recent milestones,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The return of this private outpost during one of the year’s premier automotive events is also a momentous occasion in which we celebrate Lamborghini’s history and future, and bring new models from Italy to show North American audiences.”

The Lounge, which is nestled beside the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links, features a display of the latest product innovations highlighting the latest and greatest from the brand. Amidst the array of new V12 special edition models are also the all-new, race-inspired Huracán STO and Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, as well as the Super SUV Urus Capsule Collection.

In commemoration of Countach’s 50th anniversary, Lamborghini revealed the Countach LPI 800-4 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. This new limited-production super sports car now finds itself prominently displayed at the Lounge. Additionally, the all-new Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae – Lamborghini’s final iteration of the naturally-aspirated V12 Aventador – and the track-only hypercar Essenza SCV12, also make their North American debut with a special nod to the brand’s 12-cylinder heritage.

Customers can customize these new Lamborghini sports cars via the dedicated Ad Personam studio, choosing from countless assortments of exterior colors, interior upholsteries, finishes and details, while also admiring the finished product using the virtual configurator.

Design luminaries from the Centro Stile department at the company’s headquarters in Sant’Agata will also present live sketching from the Countach Legacy suite, while Lamborghini’s resident Italian chef serves Italian culinary delights, highlighting the best of “Made in Italy.”

The Lamborghini Lounge Monterey is open by invitation only to owners, VIPs, media and friends of the brand until the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

SOURCE: Lamborghini