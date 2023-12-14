Lamborghini Ho Chi Minh’s grand opening marks a new milestone in the Vietnamese super sports car industry

The showroom celebrates 60 years of the brand with exclusive Urus Performante and immersive 3D art experience

Automobili Lamborghini announced the grand opening of Lamborghini Ho Chi Minh City Showroom, bringing with it a celebration of 60 years of excellence in the automotive industry. Located within Hilton Saigon Hotel in District 1, the cultural and financial center of this vibrant city, Lamborghini Ho Ci Minh City marked a new era for super sports car enthusiasts in Vietnam alongside a remarkable moment for the luxury automotive brand as it coincides with the celebration of Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary.

Marking this significant occasion, an exclusive commissioned digital artwork was unveiled to invited guests and media. Titled “Lamborghini: Boundless Ingenuity, Timeless Legacy” and inspired by Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary, along with the Grand Opening of the Lamborghini Ho Chi Minh City dealership, a collaborative effort between two accomplished artists created an immersive 3D motion graphic art piece. X3D STUDIO contributed the expertise in 3D animation, while popular Vietnamese DJ Larria provided a musical backdrop, showcasing their well-known creative works in their respective fields.

In this the multi-sensory experience, guests enjoyed a visual spectacle showcasing the storied brand through the past sixty years, enhanced by cutting-edge visual presentations, set against the vibrant backdrop of Ho Chi Minh City’s unique culture.

Lamborghini Urus Performante was also showcased at the event giving the attendees the opportunity to discover the Super SUV sportiness and performance with design emphases that reflect the new Urus’ prowess on street, track and loose surfaces.

“Vietnam is one of the markets with great potential and the opening of the Lamborghini Ho Chi Minh City showroom is a testament to the growing demand of our Lamborghini brand here.” said Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director at Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, “Our partnership with S&S Group, exemplified by its new Ho Chi Minh showroom, highlights our brand values, while at the same time delivering an unparalleled customer experience. We look forward to welcoming our current and new discerning clients to experience the new Lamborghini Ho Chi Minh City showroom”.

The showroom, located at the Hilton Saigon Hotel, was strategically selected to offer customers an environment that matches the brand’s aura and values. With its central location in District 1, the showroom provides a 360-degree client experience, representative of the brand’s cutting-edge style, characterized by polygons, sharp forms and a diffusion of light and color. An Ad Personam customization room featuring the brand’s bespoke offerings provides clients the ability to physically touch and play with combinations of colors and materials, including soft leathers and carbon fiber. Collezione and Accessori Originali fashion offerings also add to the customer experience for those visiting the showroom.

SOURCE: Lamborghini