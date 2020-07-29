Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: the purest track experience

Automobili Lamborghini presents the Essenza SCV12, the track-only hypercar in a limited edition of 40 units, developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile. The direct descendant of cars such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR, the Essenza SCV12 is fitted with the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine ever developed by Lamborghini, combined with aerodynamics inspired by racing prototypes and new technical solutions designed for the ultimate driving experience.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO and Chairman of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Essenza SCV12 represents the purest track driving experience that our brand can offer, an engineering feat that highlights the inextricable link between our cars and the asphalt of the track. Lamborghini is a brand constantly looking to the future and searching for new challenges, but we never forget our roots and who we are: Essenza SCV12 is the perfect combination of our unconventional spirit as a super sports car manufacturer and our true passion for motorsport.”

Born for the track

The Essenza SCV12 was created for exclusive track use, with engineering solutions derived from racing. The V12 engine is able to deliver over 830 hp, with a significant power uplift from the RAM effect at high speeds. The exhaust pipes were designed by Capristo to reduce the back pressure, improving performance and emphasizing the unique sound of the engine. The power is handled by a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis, combined with rear-wheel drive to ensure compactness, structural continuity, and greater torsional stiffness.

The Essenza SCV12 features an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp/kg thanks to the new-generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis without internal rollcage. The Essenza SCV12 is also the first GT car developed to respect FIA prototype safety rules.

To ensure maximum agility and stability on even the most demanding tracks, kinematic solutions inspired by racing prototypes have been adopted, such as the push-rod rear suspension installed directly on the gearbox. The panorama is completed by specific slick Pirelli tires mounted on magnesium rims (19” front, 20” rear), which frame the brake discs and calipers developed by Brembo Motorsport.

Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate expression of the V12 naturally aspirated engine, the symbol of our brand since 1963. It is a project in which we combined the pursuit of engineering perfection with refined aerodynamics, futuristic design, and innovative solutions such as the carbon monocoque without internal roll-cage. The result is an engaging and uncompromising car, born to race and to showcase on the track the characteristics that have made Lamborghini famous worldwide, guaranteeing unique and special emotions for both the driver and onlookers.”

Aerodynamics

The aerodynamics benefit from Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT racing experience to ensure a level of efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3 car, with a value of 1,200 kg at 250 km/h.

The front hood has a double air intake with a central rib, typical of the Huracán racing cars, which separates the hot airflow coming from the radiator and conveys the cold air to the airscoop located on the roof. The front features a splitter and two lateral elements; on the sides, the flows for engine and gearbox cooling have been optimized through the use of vertical fins situated on the side sills. The aerodynamic package is completed by the large adjustable double-profile rear wing.

Design

The design of the Essenza SCV12 is the result of the creative work by Lamborghini Centro Stile, which has designed all racing cars produced by Lamborghini since Squadra Corse was established. The essential nature of the car is underscored by the structure of the bodywork, formed by only three elements to enable quick replacement when necessary during pit stops. The exclusive Verde Silvans, Grigio Linx, Nero Aldebaran Gloss and Arancio California launch livery displays the trademark logos of long-standing Lamborghini Squadra Corse partners, Pertamina, Pirelli and Roger Dubuis.

The sleek yet taut and dynamic lines combine the appeal of 1970s prototypes and elements typical of Lamborghini’s DNA, like the hexagonal geometry that characterizes the front headlights, and the roof airscoop and air vents that frame the steering wheel. There is also the unmistakable “Y”, the stylistic feature repeated on the livery and in the cockpit, where each element represents the best compromise between lightweight, functionality and design. In fact, the instrument panel and dashboard are supported by an asymmetrical carbon “Y”, a load-bearing and stylistic element that frames the cockpit, designed to put the driver at the center of an absolute driving experience.

The design of the multifunction steering wheel with display was inspired by F1 single-seater steering wheels to offer the best ergonomics and a perfect feel, without the driver needing remove their hands from the rim with its futuristic yet rational design. The specific FIA homologated OMP seat with carbon shell embraces the driver to ensure comfort, safety and stability.

Mitja Borkert, Head of Lamborghini Centro Stile, remarked: “I was excited about this project from the very start, because it would allow us to create a car that was different but at the same time unmistakably Lamborghini, extreme but stylistically very clean, as a real racing car should be. With the Essenza SCV12 we pay tribute to both our racing past and the present: the large rear wing, side fins and front splitter are elements taken from the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO. This car is the perfect combination of our tradition and what we imagine for the future.”

Driving experience

Essenza SCV12 customers will become part of an exclusive club that will give them access to special programs to drive their hypercar on the most prestigious circuits in the world. The program includes storage service in a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the Essenza SCV12 club. Each car will have a personalized garage and dedicated services, including webcams to allow customers to monitor their cars 24 hours a day using an app. The facility also houses the “Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab” by Tecnobody to offer athletic training programs similar to those followed by the official Lamborghini racing drivers.

The track calendar will start in 2021 with “arrive and drive” events held at numerous FIA Grade 1 homologated circuits. Assistance will be provided by the Squadra Corse technical staff with the support of Emanuele Pirro, five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and an excellent tutor for the customer-drivers; and Marco Mapelli, Lamborghini Squadra Corse Factory Driver.

“With Essenza SCV12 we wanted to elevate not only performance and driving pleasure but also the experience off the track. Customers can take advantage of exclusive and highly customizable services to fully experience the best of Italian hospitality and become part of the Lamborghini Squadra Corse family.”

SOURCE: Lamborghini