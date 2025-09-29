Lamborghini Day UK celebrates the marque’s present, past and future

Lamborghini brings Italy to the UK for the regional debut of ‘few-off’ Fenomeno, Temerario test drives, partner brand experiences and Italian hospitality

Lamborghini Day UK on Saturday 27 September took place against the backdrop of Millbrook Proving Ground, where more than 300 guests and their cars arrived to enjoy the world of Lamborghini. The third such UK event, the venue allowed owners an opportunity to test drive Lamborghini Temerario on the Bedfordshire proving ground’s tracks, while the vast Concept Centre was transformed inside into an experiential wonderland where Lamborghini models present, past and future joined Lamborghini executives and brand partners, surrounded by Italian hospitality.

“This UK event, like other such Lamborghini Days created around the world, is a remarkable opportunity to bring together so many facets of our brand, and for the Lamborghini team and our owners to share in the passion our marque evokes in one of our top markets worldwide,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “This year we recognise the twentieth anniversary of our Centro Stile design department, where our in-house designers are responsible for all current models we see here today, as well as the design manifesto for the future that is Lamborghini Fenomeno, presented for the first time in the UK. We also celebrate heritage with our Polo Storico historic department, which marks ten years since its establishment.”

Lamborghini owners arriving at Millbrook in their super sports cars and Super SUVs parked to create a dazzling display, entering inside to book test drives in the new Temerario and to enjoy the exclusive Lavazza espresso Automobili Lamborghini coffee blend served from espresso bars around the venue. Designed by Lavazza’s expert coffeliers, this dark roast blend has aromatic notes of spices and wood reflecting the brands’ shared values of passion, quality and heritage.

Guests explored the distinctive design DNA of Lamborghini in the Centro Stile ‘design centre’ area. The design team sketched for delighted guests and demonstrated through various techniques and displays how iconic Lamborghini models come to life. Centre stage was the Lamborghini Fenomeno, created as part of the Centro Stile’s 20th anniversary celebrations as a look to the future, and making its UK debut at Lamborghini Day UK. Unveiled in August at the USA’s Monterrey Car Week, just 29 of the ‘few-off’ Fenomeno model – the most powerful V12 ever – will be produced for owners worldwide, with all the 1,080 CV hybrid masterpieces already sold. Lamborghini’s tradition of producing limited editions and few-offs was illustrated by a display of rare cars including a Sesto Elemento, Centenario, Sián and Countach LPI 800-4.

The display by Lamborghini Polo Storico, celebrating its tenth anniversary, featured a Countach LP 400 that was fully restored and certified by Polo Storico in Sant’Agata Bolognese in 2021 for its UK owner. Thanks to the expertise and specialist knowledge of the Polo Storico team, the car was restored to its original configuration, with its history meticulously reconstructed in full respect of authenticity. This Countach Periscopio, finished in “Giallo Fly” (yellow) over “Tabacco” (tobacco) leather, left the production line on 16 July 1976, and was delivered just a few days later on 28 July to the UK dealership, Berlinetta Italia. During the event, the Polo Storico team was on hand to explain how the three pillars of restoration, certification, and the company archive support classic Lamborghini models and their owners, providing a solid foundation for safeguarding and preserving the brand’s heritage and values.

An extensive Ad Personam lounge allowed clients to explore the virtually limitless options for colour and trim when specifying their new Lamborghini, with experts on hand to guide them through myriad combinations of hues and materials. At the heart of the boutique area was a Temerario[1] Alleggerita in shiny Verde Mercurius with red highlights, extensive carbon fibre both outside and in, with further matt black finishes including on tail pipes and bumpers. For owners looking to add or personalize their cars further, Lamborghini Accessori Originali displayed original accessories including Akrapovič titanium exhausts for the Urus SE.

Guests also had the opportunity to take a first test drive in the new Lamborghini Temerario, with its all-new twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine delivering 920 CV, for which deliveries will start in 2026. Once they had experienced the car’s extraordinary power and dynamic performance on the hill route and mile straight of Millbrook’s proving ground, where its remarkable 10,000 rpm and 0-100 km acceleration of just 2.7 seconds could be safely explored, attendees could explore displays of the full Lamborghini line-up, including the V12 Revuelto[2] – the first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV); the HPEV Temerario; and the fun-to-drive and versatile Urus SE[3] Super SUV: the most complete super sports model range available and the first super sports brand in its segment to be fully hybridized.

Beyond Lamborghini cars past, present and future, guests explored other brands with which Automobili Lamborghini collaborates. Ducati, with which Lamborghini has developed co-design special editions of its bikes, displayed a Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and a Panigale V4 Tricolore. As Lamborghini’s official technical partner and exclusive tyre partner for the new Lamborghini Temerario, Bridgestone’s exposition showcased the longevity of the custom-engineered Potenza Race tyres developed specifically for Temerario.

Sonus faber created a studio area to demonstrate the Temerario’s in-car sound system, while LEGO® Group brought along LEGO® Technic Lamborghini Revuelto[4] Super Sports Car sets for all to enjoy. Babolat showed its exclusive BL002 padel rackets created in conjunction with Automobili Lamborghini, while guests could fight it out in a simulated race experience, courtesy of Vesaro’s driving simulators.

Adding to the atmosphere, Technics provided a DJ who played sets throughout the day on the SL-1200M7B turntable designed by Technics in conjunction with Automobili Lamborghini, while Culti Milano fragrances provided the signature Lamborghini scent throughout the venue. Every guest was presented with a reusable Climabottle by 24Bottles with an etch artist on hand to personalize the gift.

The third event of its kind in the UK, following previous editions at Silverstone Circuit and Farnborough Airfield, Lamborghini Day UK welcomes invited owners and media from across the nation. It offers a unique opportunity to connect with Lamborghini personnel from Sant’Agata Bolognese, alongside management, dealers, and the passionate owner community. Mirroring Lamborghini Day celebrations in key markets such as Germany, Japan, and China, the event underscores the brand’s strength: not only through its legacy and fully hybridized product range designed, developed, and built in Italy, but also by consolidating its presence and loyalty among customers worldwide.

[1] Temerario: combined energy consumption: 26,8 kWh/100 Km plus 11,2 l/100km; Combined CO 2 emissions: 272 g/km; Combined CO 2 efficiency class: G; CO 2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 14 l/100km

[2] Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO 2 -emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Urus SE: Combined fuel consumption: 2.08 l/100 km. Combined energy consumption: 39.5 kWh/100 km. Combined CO 2 emissions: 51.25 g/km. Combined CO 2 emission efficiency class: B. Combined fuel consumption with low battery: 12.9 l/100 km. CO 2 efficiency class with low battery: G; (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini