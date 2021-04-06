Lamborghini celebrates production of the 400th Huracán racing car

Lamborghini is celebrating the production of its 400th Huracán model from its headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, where all Lamborghinis, both road and racing, have been produced since 1963. This milestone was recognised at a special event, which was attended by Stephan Winkelmann (President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini), Maurizio Reggiani (Chief Technical Officer), Ranieri Niccoli (Chief Manufacturing Officer) and Giorgio Sanna (Head of Motorsport). They were joined by the various technicians who build both the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo and GT3 Evo every day.

Commenting on the 400th Huracán, Winkelmann said: “We are proud of the milestone, which is important not only for Squadra Corse but for the whole company. In a few years Squadra Corse has established itself in the most important international competitions and the Huracán GT3 and Super Trofeo are an undisputed point of reference in the Gran Turismo category.”

The first Huracán Super Trofeo was presented in 2014, replacing the Gallardo as the car of choice in Lamborghini’s single-make championship in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The following year, the Huracán GT3 made its debut, marking Lamborghini’s official entry into GT racing.

Over the next six seasons, the Huracán GT3, and its successor the GT3 Evo, have won nearly 100 races, including the prestigious Daytona 24 Hours a record three consecutive times. The GT3 Evo has also won the coveted Sebring 12 Hours twice as well as the “triple crown” of the GT World Challenge Europe in 2019. In 2020 alone, the Huracán GT3 Evos were represented by 24 different teams, in 15 national and international championships and covered a total of 20,000km across 88 different drivers.

SOURCE: Lamborghini