Lamborghini at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: LMDh prototype racing car to be unveiled in global premiere

New Lamborghini Revuelto and Huracan Sterrato run 'up the hill', in year Automobili Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary

Automobili Lamborghini will unveil its new LMDh racing prototype at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The new car is set to compete in the world’s most important endurance races: the Hypercar class of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship including the 24 Hours of Le Mans; and in the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Endurance Cup, which includes iconic races such as the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.

The car will debut from Thursday 13 July on a dedicated stand next to the Lamborghini Lounge adjoining Ristorante 1963, to be presented by Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann,Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr and Head of Motorsport Giorgio Sanna, together with their Partner Iron Lynx.

In the year that the Italian super sports car manufacturer celebrates its 60th anniversary, new models running ‘up the hill’ at Festival of Speed 2023 include the Lamborghini Revuelto[1] unveiled earlier this year as the successor to the Aventador and the first V12 super sports plug-in hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). Also taking to the famous Goodwood track is the V10 Huracan Sterrato[2] that goes beyond the tarmac with its special Rally mode for dirt and loose surfaces, and making its public dynamic debut in the UK.

A Lamborghini Revuelto and Huracan Sterrato will be displayed outside the Lamborghini Lounge, and together with a Huracan Tecnica[3] and Huracan ST0[4], plus Urus Performante[5] can also be seen in the Sports Car and First Glance paddocks at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, from where they will run up the hill throughout the weekend.

Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard is held at the Goodwood House estate in Sussex, UK from 13 to 16 July 2023.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

[2] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracan Sterrato;Fuel consumption combined:14,9 l/100km (WLTP); CO 2 – emissions combined: 337 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracan Tecnica; Fuel consumption combined:14,5 l/100km (WLTP);CO 2 ·emissions combined: 328 g/km (WLTP)

[4] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracan STO;Fuel consumption combined:13.9 1/lOOkm (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 331 g/km (WLTP)

[5] Fuel consumption and emission values of Urus Performante;Fuel consumption combined:14,1 l/100km (WLTP); CO 2 – emissions combined: 320 g/km (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini