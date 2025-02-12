Lamborghini Accademia Neve celebrates ten years of thrills and performance in Livigno

A decade of adrenaline and passion celebrated with the debut on ice of the Urus SE Super SUV

A special edition of Lamborghini Accademia Neve has just concluded, with an event celebrating ten years of peak driving emotions and performance in the stunning location of Livigno in the Italian Alps. The international guests, arriving from all over the world, challenged themselves on the frozen surfaces by putting their driving skills to the test with three iconic Lamborghini models: the new Urus SE[1] Super SUV, the Revuelto[2] V12 super sports car and the all-terrain Huracán Sterrato[3].

Immersed in a snow-covered panorama with sub-zero temperatures, the experience delivered moments of pure adrenaline on a frozen track designed to push the participants and their cars to the limits of their capabilities. Guided by instructors from the Lamborghini Squadra Corse team, the participants performed technical exercises and advanced maneuvers, experiencing every nuance of the Lamborghini models’ power, traction and agility on low-grip surfaces. Thanks to Bridgestone, Lamborghini’s Official Technical Partner, which supplied custom-engineered Blizzak LM005 premium tyres optimised for snow and ice, participants were able to explore the dynamic potential of the cars to the fullest.

The experience provided not only a thrilling experience on ice and snow, but also moments of relaxation and comfort curated in every detail. Macron, an iconic Italian brand of high-performance sports apparel, presented both the instructors and the guests with elegant personalized jackets, complemented by additional exclusive pieces to take home as a token of this special occasion. The experience was further enhanced by the excellent hospitality, including stays in exclusive lodgings, gourmet cuisine, and the Lamborghini VIP lounge overlooking the track, where guests could rest and regenerate between driving sessions. Luxury audio brand Sonus faber enriched the experience by installing two OMNIA systems, creating an all-enveloping sound atmosphere for the guests. In addition, during the second dinner at the hotel, guests had an opportunity to be immersed in an authentic sound experience aboard the Temerario[4], with personalized sessions designed to highlight Sonus faber’s advanced acoustic features inside the vehicle. Every evening, the guests found the perfect day’s ending with exquisite dinners in atmospheric locations, including a cozy mountain chalet.

More than just an event, it was a celebration of ten years of Lamborghini excellence in Livigno, where performance, luxury and innovation blended to create unforgettable experiences. Lamborghini Accademia Neve continues to be a point of reference for sports car enthusiasts and for those who want to enjoy unparalleled driving and experiential emotions.

The Accademia program doesn’t end with the winter season: Accademia events continue in the summer with two not-to-be-missed appointments. The Mach I and Mach II races will be held at the prestigious Vallelunga Circuit and immersed in the timeless enchantment of Rome, the Eternal City in June and October. This iconic location, where history and grandeur will be the backdrop for new challenges on the track, offers a one-of-a-kind experience for exploring the limits of Lamborghini super sports cars.

[1] Consumption and emission values of Urus SE: Combined fuel consumption: 2,08 l/100km; Combined power consumption: 39,5 kWh/100 Km; Combined CO2 emissions: 51,25 g/km; Combined CO2 efficiency class: B; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 12,9 l/100km; Combined CO2 emissions and discharged battery efficiency classes: G; [WLTP].

[2] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto: Combined fuel consumption: 11,86 l/100km; Combined power consumption: 10,1 kWh/100 Km; Combined CO2 emissions: 276 g/km; Combined CO2 efficiency class: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 17,8 l/100km; Combined CO2 emissions and discharged battery efficiency classes: G; [WLTP].

[3] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracán Sterrato; Fuel consumption combined: 14,9 l/100km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 337 g/km (WLTP)

[4] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94 EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

SOURCE: Lamborghini