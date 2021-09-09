LADA Vesta with the ”600 000” number will be exported

The 600-thousandth LADA Vesta rolled off the assembly line of the LADA Izhevsk automobile plant

The 600-thousandth LADA Vesta rolled off the assembly line of the LADA Izhevsk automobile plant. The anniversary was the LADA Vesta SW Cross of “Diving” blue color in the [BLACK] configuration with the roof and mirror housings painted in black gloss. The car is equipped with a 1.6 l (106 hp) engine and a manual transmission.

The 600-thousandth LADA Vesta will be exported to the Republic of Belarus, to the LADA dealership located in Gomel.

Recall that the production of the LADA Vesta SW Cross started in September 2017, and more than 100,000 such cars have been manufactured to date. The SW Cross modification, which combines an expressive design, a driving performance of the crossover, a practical and roomy body type, is the most popular in the LADA Vesta family after the sedan.

SOURCE: LADA