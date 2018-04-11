Lada Vesta SW and Lada Vesta SW Cross: sales start in Kazakhstan

LADA Vesta SW and LADA Vesta SW Cross that are being produced at ASIA AUTO in Ust-Kamenogorsk went on sale in Kazakhstan on April, 10. Thus, PJSC AVTOVAZ and its partner BIPEK AUTO-ASIA AUTO holding have established the production and sales of full LADA lineup in Kazakhstan.

New models’ presentation for journalists in the city Almaty was held by the Export Director of PJSC AVTOVAZ Max Missana and Design Director Steve Mattin.

Max Missana, Export Director of PJSC AVTOVAZ, said: LADA is dynamically strengthening its position in the market of Kazakhstan – the largest export destination for the company. In 2018 LADA regained its number 1 brand status in the domestic market – late in Q1LADA sales grew in the Republic more than by twice. We managed to increase the brand’s share to 23.5% – against 17% a year earlier. The demand for LADA cars is recovering twice as fast than the market at large. This success is driven not only by the lineup updating. A work on production localization at the facilities of the plant ASIA AUTO played a significant role. Late in March, the LADA Vesta family became the bestseller in the Brand`s portfolio”.

LADA Vesta SW and LADA Vesta SW Cross with engines 1.6 l (106 hp) and 1.8 l (122 hp) are available for order and purchase in the offices of BIPEK AUTO in 19 cities of the Republic. There are both MT and AMT. Cars are equipped with a wide range of comfort and safety systems, they include air conditioning, electronic stability control, ASR, hillstart assist system, parktronic and audio system with control on steering wheel, USB and Bluetooth.

The price of LADA Vesta SW in the trim level Comfort, 1.6 l + MT begins from 4 420 000 tenge (about 775.5 K rubles), LADA Vesta SW Cross in the trim level Luxe, 1.6 l+MT – from 5 100 000 tenge (about 895 K rubles).

LADA Vesta SW and LADA Vesta SW distinguish with a spacious interior and a roomy trunk, as well as with sports handling. The new body design ensures comfort and reliability. LADA Vesta is one of the leaders in the sound insulation class. Exterior body panels are galvanized that guarantees the reliability and durability of the car.

It is to recap that Kazakhstan is the most capacious foreign LADA sales market. Over the past 15 years, 370 K cars of the brand have been sold in the territory of the Republic. In 2017, LADA had a share of 49.8% of total sales of locally produced cars. Four of the five most sold models of local assembly in Kazakhstan are represented with LADA cars.