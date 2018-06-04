LADA Vesta Cross – available for purchase since June, 7

June 7, 2018, sales of the new model LADA Vesta Cross sedan will start in all LADA dealerships.

Cars are presented in a trim level Luxe and equipped with climate control, heating seats and windshield, 4 airbags, ESC and other electronic assistants. The initial price of the car is 763 900 rubles. The cars with 1.6 l engines and MT and with 1.8 l and MT or AMT will be offered to customers.

There are two options’ packages for cars – Multimedia and Prestige. The first package features a multimedia system and a rear-view camera, the Prestige package includes rear seats’ heating, rear-view camera and multimedia system with navigation, rear armrest, USB AUX for gadgets’ charging, atmospheric lighting in the area of the front passenger legs and door handles, tinting of rear windows.

The sedan LADA Vesta Cross was introduced to auto journalists and bloggers, who have tested the new LADA during the trip through the cities, which will host the FIFA World Cup, on the eve of sales start: Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Sochi, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaliningrad. Auto experts could evaluate car’s dynamics, its capability and comfort on different road sections. It is to recall that the LADA Vesta Сross sedan is a unique car combining the ground clearance of the crossover (203 mm), excitable handling, spacious interior and one of the most popular body types in Russia – the sedan.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.