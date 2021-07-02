LADA: sales results in the first half of 2021

LADA summarizes sales results for the first half of 2021

LADA summarizes sales results for the first half of 2021. Despite the continuing unstable economic situation and the shortage of imported components, from January to June, 200,219 passenger and light commercial vehicles were sold in the Russian Federation, which is 51% more than in the same period of 2020 and 14.9% higher than the results of the first half of 2019.

In June, LADA achieved significant sales for the month – 40,096 cars (+43.1% compared to June 2020 and +30.3% compared to June 2019).

The main driver of sales remains the LADA Granta family: in June, 14,133 cars found their owners.

LADA Vesta continues to occupy the second place – 11,932 cars were sold in June.

The third place in terms of sales was taken by passenger and light commercial versions of the Largus family with a result of 5,682 cars.

Sales of models of the Niva family continue to grow – combined sales of Niva Travel and Niva Legend in June amounted to 5,399 cars.

”We are pleased to note the continued growth in sales of LADA cars against the background of the general revival of the market. Of course, this was facilitated by the facelift of two of our popular models, Niva Travel and the Largus family, as well as the start of sales of LADA cars with the new EnjoY Pro multimedia system with Yandex.Auto,” said Olivier Mornet, Executive Vice President of AVTOVAZ for Sales and Marketing.

SOURCE: LADA