LADA: sales results in August 2020

LADA summarizes sales results for August 2020. In August, 28 836 cars were sold, including LADA Niva and 215 units of the Niva before its rebranding.

Last month showed relatively slight dynamics, which was due to the holiday period ”moved” by the objective reasons at the end of the summer this year. Nevertheless, LADA sales are comparable to the level of August last year.

The TOP-3 did not change in August. First place in terms of sales, occupied all models of the LADA Granta family with a result of 10, 693 cars.

Models of the LADA Vesta family were sold in amount of 8 552 vehicles.

The third place traditionally was taken by passenger and LCV versions of the Largus family, in August, 4, 286 cars were sold.

To support sales and stimulate customers’ demand LADA has announced start of the ”Hot days” campaign: from September 1 to 30, visitors of all official dealerships will be able to participate in the drawing of XRAY Cross with automatic transmission, 100% cashback for the purchase of a new LADA car or prize certificates. And also can be one of the first who will get acquainted with the new models: Largus Cross Quest and Granta Cross Quest.

In the same period, visitors of LADA dealerships can take advantage of special conditions for the purchase of a new car, get a 20% discount on accessories, 20% on work and spare parts, including mechanical repairs and diagnostics, for cars older than 3 years.

SOURCE: LADA