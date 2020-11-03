LADA: sales results for October 2020

LADA summed up the results of its sales in October 2020. In October, 37,030 cars were sold, including LADA Niva, which is 22.5% more than was sold in October 2019 and an absolute record for the number of cars sold per month (for the period starting from October 2014, when 37,788 were sold).

The top three in sales remained the same. The first place is occupied by models of the LADA Granta family with a result of 12,756 cars (+8.9% compared to October 2019).

For the second month in a row, models of the LADA Vesta family show significant growth and take the second place in total sales with the result of 11,853 cars (+42.9% compared to the same period last year).

The third place is occupied by passenger and commercial versions of the Largus family, with 4,779 such vehicles sold in October (+2% compared to October last year).

”Considering the results of October, we are pleased to note the positive dynamics of sales growth and car demand. Of course, this became possible due to the continuation of the state and own LADA programs. We are also constantly working to increase the attractiveness of our models by updating the product offer from LADA. So, in October, we introduced the Vesta Cross sedan and SW in the new special [BLACK] series, which had a very positive impact on sales of this family. At the end of the month, following the Vesta models, sales of XRAY Cross and 4×4 in the [BLACK] version has started, ” said Olivier Mornet, Executive Vice President of sales and marketing.

SOURCE: LADA