LADA: sales results for July 2020

LADA summarizes sales results for July 2020. In July, 31,709 cars were sold, including 310 units of the LADA Niva and 529 units of the Niva before its rebranding. Recall that sales of the Niva under the LADA brand officially started only from July 21th.

Last month was successful for the Brand. It achieved performance until the period of limitations and even overperformed the results of last year – increase of 5.7% (or +2% with Niva) compared to July 2019. Despite the economic consequences of the global pandemic and currency fluctuations, the demand for LADA cars continues to grow.

The TOP-3 did not change in July. First place in terms of sales, occupied models of the LADA Granta family with a result of 11,450 cars.

Models of the LADA Vesta family reduced the gap from the leader and were in second place with the result of 9,807 sold cars.

The third place was taken by passenger versions of the Largus family, in July, 3,718 such cars were sold.

“Despite the “vacation” period in the summer months, we note a fairly high interest to our cars. The recovery of consumer demand was outlined at the beginning of June, along with the partial cancellation of the restrictions in most of the regions of the Russian Federation, – said Olivier Mornet, Executive Vice President of AVTOVAZ sales and marketing. – It is worth noting that orders from our corporate clients also has increased, which positively indicates the gradual recovery of business activity in the country.”

SOURCE: LADA