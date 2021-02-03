LADA: sales results for January

In January 2021, 21,857 LADA passenger cars and LCVs were sold in Russia, which is 0.3% higher than the result of the first month of 2020.

The sales of LADA Granta and LADA Vesta amounted to 7,720 and 6,347 vehicles respectively. These two families are traditionally the leaders in terms of sales among other LADA cars. The LADA XRAY family showed a substantial growth: 1,587 cars were sold (+28.1% compared to January last year). The sales of LADA Niva Legend increased in a similar way: 2,004 vehicles found their owners (+26.5% compared to January 2020). The sales of commercial LADA cars resulted to 1,015 vehicles (+49.5% compared to the first month last year).

“With the overall stable sales volume, we can note an increase in LADA sales in the SUV segment, – states Olivier Mornet, LADA Executive Vice President for sales and marketing. – This conforms to the market trend, where the SUV class has recently become dominant. In the near future we will start selling LADA Niva Travel – this car, which occupies its unique niche, should become a strong player of the Russian market in the SUV segment”.

SOURCE: LADA