Lada sales in February increased by 34%

As of February 2023, official LADA dealers sold 23 437 commercial vehicles and passenger cars in Russia, which is 34.2% more than in January 2023 and 4.7% higher than in February 2022, when 6 LADA brand models were presented on the Russian market.

As of February 2023, official LADA dealers sold 23 437 commercial vehicles and passenger cars in Russia, which is 34.2% more than in January 2023 and 4.7% higher than in February 2022, when 6 LADA brand models were presented on the Russian market.

The main sales driver in the reporting period was the Granta with 16 257 cars sold, which is 161.4% more than in February last year. The LADA NIVA family also showed positive dynamics. 2 774 NIVA Legend SUVs were sold in February 2023 (+83.5% vs February 2022) and the NIVA Travel cars were sold in the amount of 3858 units, which is 64.7% higher than the results of February last year.

“I thank the whole AVTOVAZ team and our partner dealerships for high sale results in February reached due to the state demand promoting programs effective earlier last year. We hope they will be soon restarted to maintain the Russian car market recovery dynamics”, – AVTOVAZ President Maksim Sokolov noted.

SOURCE: Lada