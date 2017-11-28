LADA returns to Cuba

The first batch of LADA cars – 344 pcs of LADA Vesta Sedan and LADA Largus Cross – will be shipped to Cuba in the coming days. The vehicles are expected to arrive to the country in January 2018. These new LADA cars will serve for local state-owned taxi, rental and touristic companies.

LADA shipment to Cuba is being supported by the Russian VEB providing financing of the deal, and the Russian Export Center supporting the development of export partnership abroad.

Growth of export sales is one of major tasks AVTOVAZ has highlighted in its mid-term development plan. ”Cuba, among other Latin American countries, is one of our priority export markets – says Nicolas Maure, AVTOVAZ President and CEO. – This country respects the LADA brand with a significant fleet of classic LADAs and Nivas still on the roads, and today we are ready to renew our presence with our new modern cars LADA Vesta and LADA Largus Cross. They are perfectly adapted to local usage, meeting world-class quality standards and we will provide the necessary aftersales training and spare parts availability. I appreciate the support of this deal provided by the Cuban Government, the Russian Government, the Russian Export Center and VEB, and expect to further continue LADA deliveries to Cuba in the years to come with increased volumes.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.