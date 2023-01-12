Lada presents bi-fuel Granta CNG sedan

“AvtoVAZ” JSC in cooperation with “ATS-AVTO” LLC announce production and sales start of the bi-fuel Lada Granta sedan with methane gas equipment

“AvtoVAZ” JSC in cooperation with “ATS-AVTO” LLC announce production and sales start of the bi-fuel Lada Granta sedan with methane gas equipment. This technical solution was successfully implemented on the Vesta and Largus car families and now it’s the first time in practice the LADA brand installs gas equipment on the most affordable model.

Gas equipment is installed on sedans in all trim levels with an air conditioning. Car retrofitting is made at Togliatti-based “ATS-AVTO” LLC, a partner of AvtoVAZ in all CNG projects. The LADA Granta CNG uses both gasoline and compressed natural gas methane as a fuel. Design of CNG equipment is safe as built-in fuse and speed valve exclude possibility of its explosion and uncontrolled gas output if gas equipment is damaged. The cylinder is designed for 80 liters of gas and located in the trunk with sufficient compartment volume of 340l. The average gas consumption is 6.1 cubic meters per 100 km. The car fully fueled with gas and gasoline can cover 1000 km without refueling. Surcharge for CNG modification compared to gasoline version is 45K rubles.

«As practice has shown, the use of natural gas methane allows to increase the engine resource and decrease costs for fuel by 2-3-fold. This is a great offer for all our clients and especially those people, whose work or lifestyle is associated with frequent trips. In this case savings on fuel are the most noticeable”, Vitaly Osipov, Sales Director at AvtoVAZ JSC, noted.

SOURCE: Lada