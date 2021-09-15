LADA offers to look at the season in a new way

LADA announces a season of special conditions for service and accessories in all official dealerships

LADA announces a season of special conditions for service and accessories in all official dealerships. From September 15 to December 31, 2021, each LADA owner can get free professional 30 points diagnostics of his car, on the condition of purchasing spare parts and services for their replacement at the dealer conducting the inspection*. During this period, there is also a 10% discount on the purchase and installation of the LADA Connect system or 20% benefit when buying a set of original mats.

In addition, within the offer, there is a 15% discount on car care products of the LeCar brand** and continuation of the installment program for 4 months for service and spare parts.

In support of the seasonal offer, a large-scale advertising campaign was launched, in which for the first time an updated brand identity will be used – a modern look at familiar forms. Starting from September 15, all advertising and communication materials of the brand will use an updated two-dimensional logo (instead of a three-dimensional one), which has received a simpler form with smooth and clean lines, as well as an updated, easier-to-understand font for writing LADA.

The company emphasizes that it has no plans to change the LADA logos installed on cars or used on the facades of dealerships. The updated logo will be used only in communication materials.

*The cost of 30 points diagnostics without this condition is 599 rubles

** When buying goods from 1000 rubles.

SOURCE: Lada