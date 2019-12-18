LADA: new dealership in Kyrgyzstan

LADA officially enters the market of the Kyrgyz Republic: LADA dealership was opened in Bishkek on December, 12.

“Our partner Asiamotors has confirmed its development and become the official LADA distributer. Today we are happy to open the first bi-brand LADA and Renault dealership in the Central Asia, that has been built in line with modern service quality standards. We see the future for LADA in the Kyrgyzstan market and plan to achieve the leading positions here”, – said LADA Export Managing Director Max Missana.

The entire LADA lineup is showcased in the Asiamotors showroom. New dealership fully correspond to international standards of the LADA and the Renault brands, and has large exhibition. LADA showroom is designed for 7 cars and takes 416 m2 of area. There are 13 dedicated posts in the service area.

In 2019 the fully new LADA showrooms were opened in Azerbaijan (2 centers), in Belarus (1 center), in Uzbekistan (8 centers), in Kyrgyzstan (1 center), in Mongolia (1 center), and in Bolivia (2 centers). 2 LADA showrooms are being rebranded on the new brand identity in Kazakhstan.

SOURCE: LADA