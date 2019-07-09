LADA Largus – model range updating

LADA updated the popular station wagon Largus, bringing its exterior in line with the corporate style of the Brand. All cars of the family received the LADA logo with a three-dimensional rook, as well as a large, easy-to-see nameplate with Brand’s name on the rear door wing.

New LADA logos are placed on radiator grill of LADA Largus, which received upgraded structure, as well as on steering wheel and hubcaps. The car was changed not only in terms of style, but also in terms of functionality that increases comfort and safety.

A new fabric of seat upholstery is used in all trim levels, and the headlights switch off function when the ignition key is off was introduced.

In the passenger station wagon in the Comfort trim level (from 686 900 rubles) appeared 2 rear speakers in addition to two front ones, what improves the sound quality of the standard audio system (previously 4 speakers were available starting with the Luxe trim level).

The Plus package, including power and heated mirrors, parking sensors and roof rails, became available for commercial vans in the Comfort version. The price of this car starts from 676 900 rubles.

Passenger station wagon LADA Largus in the Luxe trim level received black coating of the central body pillar, which forms a solid, rapid appearance of the car. Also the Luxe version received an updated Prestige package, which includes a deep tinting of the rear hemisphere of glass. The model is offered from 722 900 rubles. Similar tinting is available for LADA Largus Cross. The car, produced in the Luxe trim level, is the most equipped model of the LADA Largus family and costs from 751 900 rubles.

SOURCE: LADA