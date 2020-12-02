LADA increased sales results in November 2020

LADA summed up its sales results for November 2020. Last month, 38,064 cars were sold, this is 21.9% more than in November 2019 (31,217 units), and a new record of the month (the maximum for the period since December 2013, when sales totaled 38,948 units), which was driven also by car deliveries under advanced public procurement programs.

Traditionally, the first place in sales was taken by models of the LADA Granta family with a result of 14,540 cars (+15.6% compared to November 2019).

Models of the LADA Vesta family took second place with a result of 11,771 cars (+35.3% compared to the same period last year).

Passenger and commercial versions of the Largus family ranked third in total sales, with 4,052 such vehicles sold in November.

“Record sales figures for LADA cars in November became possible by the action of governmental and own LADA programs, as well as the launch of sales of special series of our popular models. Sales growth was also influenced by car deliveries under advanced public procurement programs. Despite the high demand in the autumn months, we forecast that the overall results of 2020 will be expected lower than the results of 2019, but it is obvious that in this difficult times we managed to maintain both the market share and the confident leadership of the LADA brand in Russia,” said Olivier Mornet, Executive Vice President for sales and marketing of AVTOVAZ JSC.

SOURCE: LADA