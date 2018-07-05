Home > News Releases > Commercial Vehicles News Releases > LADA increased sales in the first six months of 2018

July 5, 2018

There were 169,884 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles sold in 2018, this surpasses the last year’s sales by 21.1% and is the Brand’s best result in the last 4 years. June became the luckiest month for the Brand in 2018 with 31,404 LADA cars sold (+ 14.6% vs June 2017).

According to the Company`s own estimations, the LADA gained a share the market of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 6 months of 2018 that is not lower than 20%, making it the best result in the last 7 years.

]The LADA Vesta became the most popular LADA model by the results of sales in 6 months of 2018 with the total 49,635 vehicles sold. This figure is the absolute record of this model and exceeds the 2017 results by 43.5%. Moreover, June 2018 turned out to be the luckiest month for LADA Vesta in the entire history of sales: There were 9,843 vehicles sold which translates in a 48.9% increase versus June 2017.

LADA Largus improved its positions considerably in the 1st half-year. Customers chose 20,989 passenger station wagons (+53.3% to the first 6 months of 2017) and 4,778 light commercial vehicles (+19% in the first six months of the last year).

It is worth reminding that LADA Vesta vehicle family received awards of the Russian automobile contests “Car of the Year”, “TOP-5 Auto”. Gran-Prix of “Za Rulem” magazine and the Russian Automobile Forum. LADA Largus confirmed its practicality by becoming the leader in MPV class of the “Residual Value -2018” rating. Also, the LADA achieved the “Most Favorite Brand of Mass Segment” by the results of the Annual National Award “Car of the Year in Russia”.

