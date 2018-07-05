LADA increased sales in the first six months of 2018

There were 169,884 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles sold in 2018, this surpasses the last year’s sales by 21.1% and is the Brand’s best result in the last 4 years. June became the luckiest month for the Brand in 2018 with 31,404 LADA cars sold (+ 14.6% vs June 2017).

According to the Company`s own estimations, the LADA gained a share the market of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 6 months of 2018 that is not lower than 20%, making it the best result in the last 7 years.

]The LADA Vesta became the most popular LADA model by the results of sales in 6 months of 2018 with the total 49,635 vehicles sold. This figure is the absolute record of this model and exceeds the 2017 results by 43.5%. Moreover, June 2018 turned out to be the luckiest month for LADA Vesta in the entire history of sales: There were 9,843 vehicles sold which translates in a 48.9% increase versus June 2017.

LADA Largus improved its positions considerably in the 1st half-year. Customers chose 20,989 passenger station wagons (+53.3% to the first 6 months of 2017) and 4,778 light commercial vehicles (+19% in the first six months of the last year).

It is worth reminding that LADA Vesta vehicle family received awards of the Russian automobile contests “Car of the Year”, “TOP-5 Auto”. Gran-Prix of “Za Rulem” magazine and the Russian Automobile Forum. LADA Largus confirmed its practicality by becoming the leader in MPV class of the “Residual Value -2018” rating. Also, the LADA achieved the “Most Favorite Brand of Mass Segment” by the results of the Annual National Award “Car of the Year in Russia”.

