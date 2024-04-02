Lada demonstrating Q1 sales growth of 42.5%

Following the results of end of March 2024, LADA PC & LCV sales in the Russian Federation amounted to 42,840 units, representing the highest performance over the past 11 years

Following the results of end of March 2024, LADA PC & LCV sales in the Russian Federation amounted to 42,840 units, representing the highest performance over the past 11 years. March sales results are similarly 53.6% higher vs February 2024, and 83.6% higher compared to March 2023.

LADA Vesta New Generation demonstrated its best performance since the start of sales, which is 11,703 vehicles (plus 71.6% to February 2024). As regards the entire Vesta Family, it is the highest sales performance since June 2021.

LADA Granta is as well notable for strong demand in March, which is 20,412 vehicles, giving the second-best performance in terms of sales volumes in the entire lifecycle of this vehicle model. In March 2024 the sales volume is 59.5% higher vs February, and 25.6% higher compared to March last year.

NIVA Family sales in March 2024 amounted to 10,028 vehicles, which is 56% higher compared to March 2023.

In total over the period of three months of 2024, in Russia LADA sold 91,563 PCs & LCVs, which is 42.5% higher year-on-year.

Mr. Maxim Sokolov, President of JSC “AVTOVAZ”: “The Company proceeds on implementing the 2024 production plan, approved by the Board of Directors. In the first quarter, the automotive output in Togliatti, compared to 2023, grew up by more than 70% amounting to nearly 116 thousand vehicles. Unfortunately, we are still observing extremely aggressive price expansion on the part of imported vehicles of the Chinese brands, having no interest and seeing no motivation to localize their production in Russia, which could load the Russian component industry with additional orders either. According to analysts, some eastern brands that have come to Russia are experiencing the spare part shortages, as well as the automotive service centers having difficulties while ordering parts for maintenance and repair”.

SOURCE: Lada