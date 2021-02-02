LADA: best deals in February

Throughout February, LADA branded promotions and terms of state programs, which allow to buy a new car at the best possible price, continue to operate.

State programs provide for a 10% benefit when buying a car on credit:

in terms of the “First car” program for the buyers purchasing a car for the first time;

in terms of the “Family car” program for families with one or more minor children (including those under guardianship);

employees of medical organizations of the state health system;

in terms of the program of preferential lending for those who sell their vehicle over the age of 6 years and use it as a part of the initial payment (with a period of ownership of more than 1 year).

There is also a program to support the sales of LADA CNG cars in accordance with the rules for providing subsidies from the Federal budget to manufacturers of equipment that uses natural gas as motor fuel. By purchasing a bi-fuel Vesta or Largus car from an official LADA dealer, one can get a benefit of 138,000 rubles.

Throughout February, LADA’s own programs continue to operate:

Trade-In: depending on the model, the benefit up to 30 thousand rubles for the handover of the used car as a part of the payment for the new one;

LADA FINANCE: the benefit of 10 thousand rubles when buying a car under its own credit program;

LADA Leasing: the benefit from 30 to 40 thousand rubles when buying a car on lease;

Cars produced in 2020: the benefit from 10 to 50 thousand rubles. Also, an additional benefit of 10 thousand rubles is offered when buying a LADA Niva car.

The benefits of state programs can be combined with LADA`s own sales support programs. For more information about the conditions for granting benefits, visit the website lada.ru and LADA dealers.

SOURCE: LADA