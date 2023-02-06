L-Charge: The Netherlands could uberize EV-charging services in Amsterdam

The British company L-Charge is launching its commercial operation of the world’s first mobile, ultra-fast, off-grid EV-charging service in Amsterdam

The British company L-Charge is launching its commercial operation of the world’s first mobile, ultra-fast, off-grid EV-charging service in Amsterdam. The main feature of the service is that the charger could be called up as a taxi service and charge an EV in any place on demand. The company will also consider investing in the city’s charging infrastructure in the near future.

“The company’s solutions remove the main obstacle for EV-owners in Amsterdam – the lack of a supercharging infrastructure – and offer companies from key sectors (including leisure and hospitality, retail, car manufacturing, vehicle rentals, and fleet management) unique advantages of joining the new ultra-fast charging market, advancing their cost-effectiveness, resilience, and the ability to significantly enhance their sustainability credentials,” – said the L-Charge representative.

The Dutch infrastructure for the supply of electric energy is of the highest quality and of superior performance. The infrastructure for charging electric vehicles (EVs) is well organised. Private and public parties have created an open and competitive market model for the development of the EV charging infrastructure. The Netherlands has made national agreements on interoperability, corresponding to European standards. Many charging systems in use in the Netherlands have been interoperable since the beginning of 2011. Since then, the number of public charging points has grown to almost 100,000 at the end of April 2022.

“Netherlands EV users are struggling with the same problem as their counterparts in other countries – namely that current EV charging points are slow and are hard to find in remote areas. Considering these obstacles, the EV infrastructure is in need of off-grid superchargers, which will still use clean fuels and will help to facilitate the transition towards electric transport,” – noted the L-Charge representative.

L-Charge is a global company that develops and produces unique multifuel, off-grid EV charge points that are powered by LNG, hydrogen or a mixture of both. Their mobile charging van incorporates a mini-power station onboard that uses clean fuels to produce electricity, allowing it to roam freely around the city and be called when needed via the app, in the same manner as a taxi. It is also possible to book and assign the mobile charging van to a convenient location. The mobile charging van provides super-fast charging – from 0% to 80% in 15-25 minutes.

SOURCE: L-Charge