L-Charge provides game-changing, off-grid Charging-as-a-Service solution to enable Alto to expand EV fleet with no upfront cost

Pioneering off-grid, ultra-fast, electric vehicle charging technology provider L-Charge empowers ride-hail platform Alto to bypass infrastructure delays, increase its EV fleet, and accelerate delivery of sustainable urban mobility

L-Charge, the innovative global leader in the provision of sustainable off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has partnered with premium, eco-friendly ride-hail platform Alto to accelerate the delivery of sustainable urban mobility.

By leveraging L-Charge’s rapid-deployment Charge-as-a-Service (CaaS) model, Alto is expanding its EV fleet in Dallas, TX and Los Angeles, CA without upfront hardware costs or dependence on existing utility infrastructure.

Created to accelerate roll-out of eco-friendly mobility

L-Charge was created to address the limitations of traditional grid infrastructure on the electrification of mobility, particularly in urban centers. By harnessing clean fuels including natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG), and hydrogen, L-Charge offers customers a unique, transformative, turnkey solution for off-grid EV charging.

Drawing on more than two decades of research and development in electricity generation, L-Charge has created a comprehensive, ready-to-implement charging service that requires no initial infrastructure investment. The brand’s state-of-the-art charging stations are prepared for immediate deployment to any location, ensuring a swift setup without the constraints of construction timelines or grid connectivity.

Instantly deployable turn-key off-grid charging stations

“No matter how remote the location, as long as a customer has access to an 8.5-foot by 30-foot space to park a trailer, they can take advantage of an L-Charge EV charging station in a matter of hours,” explained Dmitry Lashin, CEO of L-Charge. “Our operatives roll up with a trailer carrying a battery pack and a natural gas-powered generator. We can deliver our trailer with a virtual pipeline, or we can hook it up to our client’s natural gas pipeline.

“Once the trailer is parked and secured, and the generator fueled, the system is good to go. All the customer has to do is press a button, and they can start charging electric vehicles straight away. It’s as simple as that.”

Scalable bespoke solutions to meet specific customer needs

The L-Charge EV charging solution can be tailored and scaled to meet customers’ specific and evolving needs. Each single 180kW charger is equipped with two charging guns. The system can be configured to enable both guns to provide 90kW simultaneously, or for one gun to dispense ultra-fast 180kW charging.

The L-Charge system can generate 4.32MW of power in 24 hours to meet the constant demand for large charging volumes of EVs required by taxi fleets, delivery services, or heavy trucks with large batteries. Customers can add as many charging station trailers as they require. For example, two 180kW trailers can power four guns at 90kW, two at 180kW, or one at 360kW.

The L-Charge trailers offer customers complete flexibility and can be swiftly and easily removed when a permanent grid-connection is achieved, and the trailers are no longer required. They can also be moved easily to new locations to support customers’ EV charging expansion strategies.

“L-Charge’s clean-fuel-based technology serves as a bridge to future green energy sources,” continued Lashin. “It also offers crucial environmental advantages that help operators meet emission targets sooner than grid-based models.”

“Compared with gasoline and diesel vehicles, L-Charge’s natural gas solution is expected to result in a 34% to 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This significant reduction is crucial for fleet operators looking to minimize their carbon footprint while transitioning to electric vehicles.

“In addition, emission reductions of approximately 90% for carbon monoxide and 60% for nitrogen oxides and non-methane organic gases compared with gasoline and diesel vehicles are achievable.”

Eliminating upfront hardware and installation expense

With L-Charge’s Charge-as-a-Service model, Alto bypasses the delays and high costs of traditional grid-based EV infrastructure, achieving rapid deployment in weeks rather than months. This approach eliminates upfront hardware and installation expenses and provides predictable costs across all facilities and times of day.

By avoiding the permitting and utility dependencies typical of grid-based charging systems, Alto can scale its fleet swiftly and cost-effectively, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality, consistent service and operational efficiency. This scalable, off-grid solution accelerates fleet expansion and aligns seamlessly with Alto’s innovative and sustainable growth strategy.

Expanding off-grid charging to Los Angeles

Building on the success of its off-grid charging deployment in Dallas, Alto will further leverage the benefits of L-Charge’s technology at its Los Angeles operation. This move not only supports Alto’s rapid expansion but also positions the company as a leader in sustainable urban mobility, providing a resilient and scalable charging solution that meets the demands of a major metropolitan area.

Easily scalable off-grid solution

L-Charge’s cutting-edge, 180kW off-grid charging stations – powered by natural gas – were deployed within days, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming utility upgrades. This swift deployment allows Alto to maintain its expansion momentum, and provide ultra-fast, reliable charging without interruption. The L-Charge solution is designed to scale as Alto’s fleet grows, accommodating up to five times the current vehicle count without additional infrastructure investments.

Financial flexibility and accelerated growth

By leveraging L-Charge’s Charge-as-a-Service model, Alto has avoided the substantial capital expenditure typically associated with traditional charging infrastructure. This financial flexibility enables Alto to redirect resources towards expanding its fleet and enhancing customer experiences, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of luxury, sustainable mobility.

Executive perspectives

Dmitry Lashin, CEO of L-Charge commented: “We are excited to support Alto’s vision of a fully electric, luxury ride-sharing service. Our off-grid solutions are designed to meet the unique challenges of scaling EV infrastructure quickly and sustainably, making us a perfect partner for Alto’s ambitious growth plans.”

Will Coleman, CEO of Alto, commented: “L-Charge’s solution has been a game-changer for us financially. By eliminating upfront costs, we’ve redirected funds to rapidly expand our fleet and meet growing demand.”

SOURCE: L-Charge