Kumho standard fit on the new Volkswagen Polo

The new Volkswagen Polo leaves the factory equipped with Kumho tyres. Already a supplier for the fifth generation of the model, Kumho is now supplying its Ecowing ES01 KH27 in 185/65 R15 88H size for fitment to the sixth generation cars that are being manufactured at Volkswagen’s plant in Pamplona, Spain.

The KH27 has been especially developed to meet the needs of compact and medium sized vehicles and is characterised by its notably low rolling resistance – the low fuel consumption and equally low rate of wear that result, have already been duly acknowledged in one of the highly-renowned ADAC tyre tests (ADAC Motorwelt 03/2016).

