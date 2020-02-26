Kumho honoured with another pair of IF design awards

Kumho Tire CEO Jeon Dae-jin announced that two of the company’s latest products have been honoured with the International Forum (iF) Design Award 2020.

Dubbed the Oscars of the design world, the awards are organized by the International Forum Design of Germany. Along with the Red Dot Design Award and IDEA Design Award, the 67-year-old accolades are recognized as one of the top three design prizes in the world. Winners are selected via a comprehensive screening process that takes into account design excellence as well as innovation, environmental friendliness, quality, functionality, and convenience.

The two Kumho products that received the prestigious award this year are the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 – a high-performance tyre designed for premium passenger cars – and the Wintercraft Wi51.

SOURCE: Kumho Tyre