Krishna Prasad, Director, Delphi Technical Center India, Delphi Automotive Systems confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Dr. Krishna Prasad is Director at Delphi Technical Center India (TCI), which is a Global R&D Center in Bangalore for Delphi Automotive Systems. In his current role, Dr. Krishna Prasad is responsible for leading TCI’s efforts to meet worldwide customer demand for products that will increase the convenience, comfort and connectivity of the vehicles they drive.

Dr. Prasad brings over 25 years of R&D, product development and business management experience in the automotive & aerospace domains in reputed companies such as DaimlerChrysler, TATA group, Terex Corporation and Aeronautical Development Agency.

He has handled the business of building global automotive electronics products in the areas of vehicle telematics, in-vehicle entertainment systems and advanced driver assistance systems.

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

