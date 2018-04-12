Krish Inbarajan, Global Head of Connected Car, Cisco Jasper confirmed for Connected Car California



For more information and to register for Connected Car California please use the link below

For more information and to register forplease use the link below Book Tickets *Free tickets for automakers

Krish Inbarajan, Global Head of Connected Car, Cisco Jasper has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California in the connectivity session.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car California is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase focusing on connectivity, mobility services and connected car technology. At Connected Car California, more than 25 speakers will share insight with over 250 delegates across a day featuring an industry keynote, a high-level panel discussion and a variety of presentations. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.