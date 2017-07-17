Krish Inbarajan, Global Head of Connected Car, Cisco confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Krish Krish Inbarajan, Global Head of Connected Car, Cisco has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Krish has more than 15 years of experience in connected vehicle and fleet space. He gained foundational experience through working with General Motors’ OnStar across multiple functions. Krish has worked with the entire telematics ecosystem, and also with several partners and industry players, on digitising the business and customer interactions.

Building on his OnStar experience, Krish led Ryder’s connected truck operations as Senior Director, where he designed a predictive maintenance system by working with partner companies and internal IT systems, and engaging with fleet telematics companies and aftermarket systems in US, Canada and Europe.

At Cisco Jasper, leads connected vehicle engagement with product, partners and customers across the world. He has more than 10 patents in the connected vehicle space.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

