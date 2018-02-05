KPMG: UK car registrations stall in January

Justin Benson, head of automotive at KPMG in the UK comments on the latest SMMT car registration figures.

He said: “Uncertainty over Brexit continues to affect consumer confidence and this is driving the decreasing trend for new car sales. Essentially, people are keeping their cars for longer as they put off buying decisions. The Government should play a vital role to help the industry rebuild trust and create more certainty for the consumer by focusing on ‘tail-pipe’ emission targets and robust testing arrangements, instead of stating the technology by which they should be attained.

“The SUV sales growth, however, is particularly promising, as these vehicles tend to include lightweight materials and hybrid technology which will help increase sales as we transition from internal combustion engines to other forms of propulsion.

“Elsewhere in the market, fleet operators are doing a good job at maintaining their sales levels when compared with business and private, and this is a trend that’s likely to continue. More vehicles will be sold and managed by fleet operators as other trends such as autonomous vehicles and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) increasingly change consumer behaviour to a world where individuals no longer own vehicles, but purchase packages of travel.”

