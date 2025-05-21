KPIT’s new technology center in Sweden unlocks mobility Innovation and expands global Footprint

A strategic step to create affinity with Mobility leaders in Sweden and bring Nordic innovation to the world

KPIT Technologies, a global leader in making mobility cleaner, smarter and safer, today announced the inauguration of its new technology center in Gothenburg, Sweden — marking a significant milestone in its strategic expansion and presence across key global mobility hubs. The Gothenburg center is KPIT’s first in the Nordics, reflecting a deeper commitment to European OEMs and investment to tap into the region’s vibrant talent and innovation ecosystem.

The new technology center is located at Lindholmen Science Park, the heart of Sweden’s automotive and mobility R&D ecosystem. Surrounded by pioneering Swedish passenger car and commercial vehicle manufacturers, forward-thinking academic institutions, and cutting-edge mobility start-ups, this move reinforces KPIT’s long-term vision to reimagine mobility with our clients , talent and partners.

Commenting on the inauguration, Sachin Tikekar, President &; Joint MD, KPIT Technologies , said, “Our vision is to reimagine mobility for a cleaner, smarter and safer world. Sweden is a powerhouse of innovation, especially around safe and sustainable mobility, with Gothenburg at its epicenter. Our presence here allows us to be physically closer to leading Swedish and European OEMs, enabling faster collaboration and solving their core business challenges with our software, hardware design and manufacturing engineering capabilities. We are excited to work with local talent, harness Sweden’s focus on technology and green transition, and co-develop solutions for challenges of mobility OEMS globally”

For over 20 years, KPIT have been a strategic partner to leading European mobility OEMs. KPIT’s entry into Sweden strengthens its existing presence and will offer best value while working in tandem to with centers in Germany, UK, France, Italy, and more — and enhances the global delivery network that spans the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, India, and Tunisia.

“This is a strategically important investment for the Gothenburg region. The fact that KPIT Technologies is expanding here strengthens the capacity of our automotive cluster and confirms our city’s importance as a global hotspot in software-defined mobility and transport. We know that the company sees great growth opportunities in Sweden. We warmly welcome their investment in Gothenburg,” said Patrik Andersson, CEO of Business Region Göteborg.

The launch event at Lindholmen saw participation from leading Swedish and European automotive OEMs, academic leaders, and representatives from the Government of Sweden, Business Sweden, and other stakeholders — underscoring the importance of collaboration in solving mobility challenges at scale.

SOURCE: KPIT