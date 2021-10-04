KPIT to boost investments towards software-defined vehicle solutions with a specific focus on middleware

OEMs are advancing to central-compute architecture faster and apportioning significant investments to shorten development cycles

KPIT Technologies Ltd, a leading independent software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, announced today, that it would make significant investments with a specific focus on middleware solutions with a vision to accelerate clients’ transformation to software-defined vehicles across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Vehicle customer experience is deeply software-driven. There is an increasing need for hardware-software separation and for the OEMs to develop, deploy and update software solutions faster over the entire vehicle lifecycle.

OEMs are moving towards a central-compute architecture quicker than one would have anticipated. The automotive ecosystem is accelerating its efforts to build a robust and dependable software platform that can host varied domains such as Autonomous Driving/ADAS, Digital Cockpit, Electric Powertrain, and Body Control Module.

KPIT intends to develop and enhance technologies and infrastructure to help OEMs and Tier 1s in this mega transformation of vehicle architecture. It will address the emerging challenges through solutions in software integration, architecture consulting, platform component integration, integrated tooling, and CI/CT/CD* infrastructure to help OEMs accelerate the stitching of diverse components together.

The development process of how software is written, tested, and deployed in vehicles will significantly change and will involve globally distributed teams and newer safety standards on cybersecurity and autonomous vehicle safety. Investments will continue to be boosted in near team to develop specific solutions and capabilities to meet these changing needs.

KPIT today offers a broad range of technical solutions and has rich experience in supporting several production programs for its mobility clients. KPIT’s new investments in full-service capability, platforms, tools, and accelerators, will complement its existing software integration capabilities across the domains of Autonomous Driving, Electric Powertrain, Connected Vehicle, Body Electronics, AUTOSAR, Diagnostics, and OTA. Additionally, KPIT is proactively working with its partners to develop an ecosystem and build integrated solutions to help OEMs and Tier 1s fast-track their transformation journey.

Commenting on this key milestone, Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies, said, “The main objective for KPIT in creating this focus is to help our clients rapidly and seamlessly transition to central-compute architecture. Our platforms, tools, accelerators, and methodologies offer the speed, scale, and independence required by the OEMs. We are excited to partner with and contribute to the ecosystem to help advance this transition by at least a year.”

*CI/CT/CD – Continuous Integration/Continuous Testing/Continuous Delivery

SOURCE: KPIT