KPIT reports Q1FY26 with 21% EBITDA and ₹ YoY revenue growth of 12.8%

KPIT Technologies, a global leader in building mobility solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and safer world, announced financial results for Q1 FY26.

Performance overview:

Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT said,

“The performance of Q1FY26 is in line with our expectations and despite macro challenges we have maintained our EBITDA margins. The mobility industry is going through a lot of fluctuations with geopolitical and tariff led uncertainties. We believe these will settle down in a quarter. We are continuously reimagining ourselves to enhance our positioning as a global leader, driven by investments in building Solutions, backed by our Platforms, Tools and Accelerators (PTAs) to help our T25 clients get to the market faster with reliability at much lower cost. Apart from our current clients and markets, which forms a major part of our business, we see opportunities in working on India for India Solutions to help our clients address and establish India specific products. We are optimistic about China as well. We are confident of growth in H2, led by T25 clients and expect to have growth momentum as we exit the year. ”