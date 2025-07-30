KPIT reports Q1FY26 with 21% EBITDA and ₹ YoY revenue growth of 12.8%

KPIT Technologies, a global leader in building mobility solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and safer world, announced financial results for Q1 FY26.
Performance overview:
- Q1 FY26 Revenues
- Revenues of 178MN with $ Y-o-Y growth of 7.8% , Q-o-Q growth of 0.3%
- Q1FY26 Y-o-Y CC growth 4.9%
- Q1 FY26 Profitability
- EBITDA margin stable at 21.0%
- EBIT at 17%
- Marks 20th consecutive growth quarter
- TCV of new engagements won during Q1FY26: $241 million
Strategic Partnership:
JSW Motors & KPIT technologies forge strategic collaboration to accelerate India’s new energy mobility revolution
Commenting on the performance of Q1 FY26
Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT said,
“The performance of Q1FY26 is in line with our expectations and despite macro challenges we have maintained our EBITDA margins. The mobility industry is going through a lot of fluctuations with geopolitical and tariff led uncertainties. We believe these will settle down in a quarter. We are continuously reimagining ourselves to enhance our positioning as a global leader, driven by investments in building Solutions, backed by our Platforms, Tools and Accelerators (PTAs) to help our T25 clients get to the market faster with reliability at much lower cost. Apart from our current clients and markets, which forms a major part of our business, we see opportunities in working on India for India Solutions to help our clients address and establish India specific products. We are optimistic about China as well. We are confident of growth in H2, led by T25 clients and expect to have growth momentum as we exit the year. ”
Sachin Tikekar, Co-founder and Joint MD, KPIT said,
“KPIT is consistently progressing on creating innovative mobility specific AI ‘Specialized Learning Models’. Our mobility infused AI Solutions are creating value for our strategic clients and clear differentiators for KPIT. KPIT Solutions in terms of Full Validation Suite, Reference Architecture, Benchmarking and Cost Reduction and Middleware are already being deployed and have significant upward potential. KPIT AI framework is used by software developers for client engagements, bringing meaningful productivity benefits, depicted in our stable margins and lower headcount. KPIT has a key vantage point to orchestrate the entire ecosystem of alliances and partners to create solutions our clients will benefit from. Our deal closures have been steady, and the pipeline looks robust, setting the foundation for a healthier H2FY26.”
SOURCE: KPIT