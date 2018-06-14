KPIT recognized as winner of two Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2018

KPIT Technologies (BSE: 532400; NSE: KPIT), a global technology company specializing in product engineering and IT consulting announced that it has been recognized with two Manufacturing Leadership Awards by Frost and Sullivan for its clean and smart technology solutions in the urban mobility sector. KPIT’s Integrated Intelligent Transport Systems and Revolo® have earned awards in the Smart Products and Services and Sustainability categories respectively. KPIT is working collaboratively with its customers and partners on innovative digital technologies and products in the areas of Smart Manufacturing and IoT.

Intelligent Transport System (ITS), winner in the Smart Products and Services category

KPIT's On Bus Intelligent Transport System (OBITS) is the country's first ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) certified comprehensive telematics based system supporting Indian bus design specifications -UBS II and is deployed on more than 5000 buses with Government transport operators. KPIT's latest telematics solution is certified to support upcoming regulation – AIS 140 by Indian ministry of Road Transport – MORTH, that envisages ITS deployment across India for safety and convenience of passengers. All the KPIT ITS solutions are tailored to operate 24×7 in typical Indian operating conditions and enable transport operators to increase operating efficiency, passenger convenience, and time-to-market of the buses.

REVOLO®, winner in the Sustainability category

REVOLO is an innovative, versatile technology that enables electrification of vehicles of different formats. The key components of the system include lithium ion batteries, electric motors, a power transmission unit and smart electronic control units. REVOLO powered buses have additional features such Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), mobile phone app for journey planning and ticketing, Wi-Fi infotainment etc., providing the passenger a superior ride experience and improving operator efficiency. KPIT has been working extensively in the alternative fuel technology space and has 20+ global patents for hybrid and electric vehicles and their key components.

Kishor Patil, CEO and Co- founder, KPIT said, “The Manufacturing Leadership Award bestowed upon KPIT is a testimony of KPIT’s commitment to the environment using breakthrough technology in automotive engineering and digital innovation. We are honored to be among the esteemed group of winners and extend our thanks to the Leadership Council, the jury, our customers, employees and partners .”