KPIT is now a member of the SOAFEE Special Interest Group

SOAFEE stands for Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge

KPIT Technologies Ltd, a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality, announced its membership in the SOAFEE SIG. The aim of the SOAFEE project is to bring the benefits of a cloud-native development environment to address the specific challenges and constraints of the automotive domain such as functional safety, fast and precise real-time control.

As the automotive industry is moving towards software defined vehicles, each OEM is building their own vehicle’s OS to provide a seamless software platform compatible with central compute architectures.

KPIT has a deep understanding of the complexities within automotive software due to new-age central-compute architectures on both the functional and architectural levels. KPIT is working on multiple middleware programs with leading OEMs to build the vehicle operating systems by providing combination of middleware development and integration services, architecture consulting services, software accelerators. KPIT is implementing a cloud-based Virtual Validation Platform with integrated CI/CT that enables faster-integrated testing across the Vehicle Cycle, improved time to market, efficiency, and software quality while focusing on standards-based end-to-end processes.

Through the association with the SOAFEE SIG initiatives, KPIT will be able to contribute and share its rich experiences with respect to automotive software and re-usable components, complex software integration, robust middleware platform, and cloud-based virtual test platform.

Anup Sable, Chief Technology Officer, and Board Member, KPIT Technologies, said, ” KPIT is excited to be a working group member of SOAFEE. We believe that with cooperation and working with the ecosystem, together we will be able to offer scalable platforms for developing software-defined vehicles. Through the SIG, we will work on decoupling software from hardware helping move to cloud-native development without needing to fundamentally rearchitect the underlying software.”

SOURCE: KPIT