KPIT Inaugurates Software Engineering Center In Tunisia to strengthen delivery footprint And accelerate innovation

KPIT Technologies, a global leader in building mobility solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and safer world, announced the grand opening of its new Software Engineering Center in Sfax, Tunisia. The event was graced by senior leaders from the Tunisian Automotive ecosystem, investment authorities , universities and KPIT leadership, marking a strategic milestone and investment towards Reimagining Mobility with the mobility ecosystem.

With this innaguration, KPIT reinforces its commitment to innovation and talent development in Tunisia—aiming to leverage this presence as center of excellence and a critical hub for software engineering and mobility technology.

Commenting on the innaguration, Mr. Anup Sable, CTO, KPIT Technologies ,said, “Mobility leaders around the world are navigating complex transformations—dynamic trade environment, needing to innovate at speed and scale while substantially saving costs.Our new center in Tunisia will be developed as a center of excellence to drive innovation in propulsion software , vehicle network development, validation and further expand in other domains. The center will also become strategic to deliver for European OEMs with location and timezone advantages for agility and scale.”

The center is strategically located to attract Tunisia’s top software engineering talent, offering them opportunities to work on complex global technology challenges in the mobility space. It will also strengthen opportunities for the 500+ KPITians already based in Tunisia to work with global mobility OEMS.

Serving as a nearshore hub for OEMs looking to diversify their global engineering capabilities, the Tunisia center will expand KPIT’s ability to deliver cutting-edge software, hardware design and manufacturing engineering solutions. For over 20 years, KPIT have been a strategic partner to leading European mobility OEMs. KPIT’s expansion in Tunisia reinforces its commitments for OEMs in Germany, UK, France, Italy, and more — and enhances the global delivery network that spans the USA, Germany, France, Japan, China, Thailand, India.

Ms. Namia Ayadi, President of Tunisia Investment Authority, said, “Tunisia reaffirms its position as a strategic hub for innovation and high-tech expertise, driven by a vibrant investment ecosystem and forward-looking reforms. The establishment of KPIT in Tunisia is a strong testament to this momentum and further strengthens our appeal as a prime destination for cutting-edge technology investments. The Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA) is proud to support such transformative projects, which foster high-skilled employment, promote knowledge transfer, and deepen Tunisia’s integration into global value chains. We applaud KPIT’s commitment to Tunisia and express full support to international investors”

About KPIT:

KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With around 13000 automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients’ implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming.

SOURCE: KPIT