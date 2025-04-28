KPIT collaborates with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to accelerate the realization of software-defined vehicles

Collaboration to drive faster innovation, reduce time-to-market, and enhance efficiencies

KPIT Technologies, has announced a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to accelerate the development and realization of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). This collaboration is poised to enhance innovation, speed up product feature launches, and deliver cost advantages by leveraging KPIT’s cross-domain expertise in mobility technologies.

Mercedes-Benz is advancing its software development strategy as a fundamental pillar of its digital transformation journey across the globe. The company’s approach focuses on creating an integrated software architecture that enhances vehicle functionality, user experience, and operational efficiency. By prioritizing software development, Mercedes-Benz aims to deliver continuous improvements to customers through regular updates, ensuring vehicles remain technologically current throughout their lifecycle.

Drawing on KPIT’s deep domain knowledge and experience in enabling mobility transformation globally, the collaboration will play a pivotal role in rearchitecting the technology stack of next-generation vehicles.

Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies, shared his thoughts on the partnership: “With over 100 years of legacy, Mercedes-Benz is an inspiration for excellence, luxury, and customer centricity. KPIT is delighted to be partnering with MBRDI in their pursuit of software excellence, digital innovation, and rearchitecting the automotive tech stack for Software-Defined Vehicles. Our strategy is to work closely with a select group of clients and help them address complex business challenges through cutting-edge technology. We are committed to accelerating innovation, drawing from decades of experience and insights from numerous mobility transformation programs.”

