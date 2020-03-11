KPIT Chairman Ravi Pandit appointed to the Board of Governance of the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research

KPIT, a global leader in automotive software and mobility solutions, announced today the appointment of its Chairman Ravi Pandit, as a member of the reconstructed Board of Governors of the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR).

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, in his capacity as the President of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has made the prestigious nomination.

Established in 2011 as an Institution of National Importance, AcSIR has its headquarters at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Human Resource Development Centre Campus, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

It has the mandate to develop and train leaders in science and technology through a combination of innovative and novel curricula, pedagogy and evaluation. It provides instruction and research opportunities in areas not routinely taught in the regular academic universities in India.

The academy has over 4000 students in various science and engineering programmes and has conferred PhD. degrees on about 2000 students.

Ravi Pandit, Chairman, KPIT Technologies said, “The next phase of growth in India will be characterized by technology innovations that are made in India, for India and the world. We need disruptive solutions that are affordable across socio-economic groups. The Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research is making strides in promoting research in pure as well as applied sciences for stronger societal impact. I am privileged and excited to be associated with the academy.”

SOURCE: KPIT