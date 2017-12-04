KOSTAL Kontakt Systeme and HUBER+SUHNER to collaborate on innovative automotive radio frequency connections

HUBER+SUHNER, one of the world’s leading suppliers of electrical and optical connectivity, and KOSTAL Kontakt Systeme, a global provider of innovative automotive contact systems, have reached a framework agreement for a strategic collaboration with a focus on the technology fields of cables and contact/connector systems.

The two companies, represented by Reto Bolt, COO of the HUBER+SUHNER Radio Frequency Division, and Dr. Markus Bergholz, CEO of KOSTAL Kontakt Systeme GmbH, have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” and plan to work together to implement novel solutions for the transmission of high data rates in cars, buses, and commercial vehicles.

The collaboration will focus on the cables and contact/connector systems fields of technology. In order to provide an improved connection solution which delivers optimum customer benefits, KOSTAL Kontakt Systeme will contribute its many years of experience in the field of contact systems in the automotive market, and HUBER+SUHNER its expertise as developer and manufacturer of solutions for high-speed data communication and cable technology.

With their strategic collaboration, the two companies are responding to the growing demand for high performance data cables and connectors as one of the key technologies in autonomous driving.

“As an acknowledged, innovative and globally active supplier of contact systems in the automotive industry, KOSTAL Kontakt Systeme is an ideal partner for this collaboration,” said Mr Bolt. “The combination of technologies and skills within the two companies offers many benefits to our customers when it comes to finding a solution to the demanding challenges with respect to data transmission in the automobile of the future.”

Mr Bergholz added: “Autonomous driving is one of the megatrends in the automotive industry for the coming decade. High-performance, radio frequency connectors and cables designed to meet the requirements of the automotive industry are an important foundation for innovative driver assistance system architectures. HUBER+SUHNER’s technological leadership in radio frequency connectivity, coupled with KOSTAL Kontakt Systeme’s automotive experience, enable us to offer novel, future-oriented solutions and thus drive technological progress in this area.”

