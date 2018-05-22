“Konnect” – the Volkswagen Group Campus Tel Aviv

Volkswagen Group and its Group brands pushing forward the development of autonomous vehicles, new mobility services and tailor-made solutions

The Group Campus in Tel Aviv will provide local partners and mobility based start-ups close and direct access to the Volkswagen Group

Co-working space “Konnect” officially opened in the presence of Israeli Minister of Economy, Mr. Eli Cohen

The variety of topics covered is promising and diverse: Connectivity, Smart Navigation, Cyber Security, E-mobility or Big Data. Volkswagen Group has officially opened the Volkswagen Group Campus Tel Aviv in the presence of the Israeli Minister of Economy, Mr. Eli Cohen. The Campus named “Konnect” will provide local partners and start-ups direct access to the Volkswagen Group and its many brands. It will support in business collaborations with the highly innovative tech scene in Israel as well as support in mentoring and consulting.

Peter Harris, Chief Customer Officer, Volkswagen Group: “I am a strong believer in the technological innovations being developed within the Israeli market and I am convinced that they can help us reach our goal of being one of the global market leaders in sustainable mobility. Konnect is another step in expanding our activities in Israel and will help our portfolio of brands engage with the Israeli start-up ecosystem.”

Johann Jungwirth, Chief Digital Officer of the Volkswagen Group, added: “In our Volkswagen Group Campus Tel Aviv we will provide complementary innovative solutions in various fields, including Sensors, Simulation, Connectivity, Smart Navigation, Cyber Security, E-mobility and Big Data.”

“Konnect” will be headed by Stephanie Reimann, Managing Director of “Konnect”. Reimann and her team will work with the Group’s brands to conduct focused scouting activities within the Israeli market and identify, support and develop proof of concept projects with start-ups in various fields of mobility. “I am excited to be moving to Israel in order to head the new Volkswagen Group Campus Tel Aviv and I look forward to working with the Israeli start-up ecosystem in order to identify cutting-edge technologies for our future mobility solutions,” said Stephanie Reimann. “The mission of ‘Konnect’ is to connect, foster and accelerate the high-tech initiatives of the Volkswagen Group brands in the future within the Israeli ecosystem. We will invite relevant companies to approach us and form a meaningful partnership with the Volkswagen Group and our strong brands.”

On 23rd of May 2018, the Volkswagen Group will showcase “Konnect”’s activities and services at the “Ecomotion” conference in Tel Aviv. As part of its activities in Israel, “Konnect” and the Volkswagen Brand are supporting 41 local start-ups with innovative business ideas connected to the future of mobility. Selected entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to present their ideas to a professional jury of VW experts who will choose one winning start-up. The winner will then spend six months at the “Gläserne Manufaktur” or Transparent Factory in Dresden and will benefit from professional mentorship and exposure to Volkswagen Brand development divisions and investors.

