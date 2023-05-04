Kongsberg Automotive wins electric vehicle contracts worth over 11 million in estimated lifetime revenue

Kongsberg Automotive (KA)’s Flow Control System (FCS) business unit has won a new contract for the production and delivery of air suspension systems for electric vehicles (EVs)

At the same time, KA has secured a renewal of a contract with another customer, also towards the EV segment.

KA’s hose assemblies for air suspension systems will be used in leading Original Equipment Manufacturers’ next generation of luxury EV and sport vehicles, as well as SUVs.

KA’s newly inaugurated Brzesc Kujawski plant in Poland as well as Wuxi plant in China will produce and supply the products.

“We are excited to report further wins towards the highly attractive EV segment for our air suspension systems, showing again that we are second to none in this growing product segment,” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer.

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive