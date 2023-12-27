Kongsberg Automotive wins contracts worth over EUR 19 million in estimated lifetime revenue for headrest mechanism

Kongsberg Automotive’s (KA) Headrest business has won a contract extension and a new contract worth over EUR 19 million total in estimated lifetime revenue

These four-year contracts are awarded by Tier 1 customer for KA to supply the products globally across two vehicle platforms including an all-electric vehicle. KA has developed and produced the headrest mechanisms in the Mullsjo, Sweden facility.

This product is a KA-developed rear seat and electric foldable concept of head restraint. This unique foldable mechanism keeps the passenger safe in case of an accident by reducing whiplash.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with this important customer. These contracts reflects the quality and value that KA offers in this business.” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales officer.

