Kongsberg Automotive wins contract worth €21.4 million in estimated lifetime revenue

Kongsberg Automotive’s Powertrain and Chassis (P&C) business segment has won a transmission control product contract worth EUR 21.4 million in estimated lifetime revenue, and average annual revenue of EUR 3 million.

The secured contract is for Kongsberg Automotive’s modular manual gear shifters with the Silverline® cables. This system is used to shift gears efficiently and reliably in trucks and ensure driving comfort for the users.

The customer for this product is a sub-company of China’s largest commercial original equipment manufacturer (OEM), based in southwest China. Production for this seven-year contract will start in 2023, and Kongsberg Automotive Morse Shanghai (KAMS) will be the supplier of the product.

“We are excited to continue expanding our market share in this important segment,” says Bob Riedford, President of P&C, adding, “This is a big win for our KAMS joint venture and helps extend our solid foundation in the Chinese truck market.”

