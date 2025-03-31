Kongsberg Automotive wins a contract extension worth EUR 58 million in estimated lifetime revenue

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has secured an extension of the air brake fittings (KA Raufoss ABC™ System) contract worth over EUR 58 million in estimated lifetime revenue

The four-and-a-half-year contract, which starts in April 2025, is for the KA Raufoss ABC™ System. The lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly system from KA offers optimized safety, quick assembly, and global compatibility, designed to protect the brake system while reducing costs and environmental impact.

The extension was awarded by a leading manufacturer of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. KA’s Raufoss plant in Norway will produce and supply the product.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with this important global customer. It highlights the faith our partners have in our people and products,” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer, adding, “The KA Raufoss ABC™ System allows our customers to design their brake system most efficiently, reducing part numbers and total weight while ensuring the class leading performance benefits that our products provide.”

