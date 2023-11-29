Kongsberg Automotive successfully completes the purchase of Skriverform

Kongsberg Automotive AS (KA) has completed the purchase of 100 percent of the share capital of Skriverform AS and will thus take over the ownership of the company

Kongsberg Automotive AS (KA) has completed the purchase of 100 percent of the share capital of Skriverform AS and will thus take over the ownership of the company. The two parties entered into an agreement as announced on November 9, 2023.

Skriverform designs and manufactures tools for injection molding (IM).

“The successful completion of this purchase fulfills our strategic plan to achieve vertical integration, enhance efficiency, and build further in-house knowledge of injection molding tooling, production, maintenance, and other capabilities,” says Linda Nyquist-Evenrud, KA’s interim President & CEO adding, “I extend a warm welcome to the new members of KA, who are world-class experts in IM tooling.”

