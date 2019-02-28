Kongsberg Automotive reports Q4 2018 results

Q4 2018 Highlights:
- Revenues grew by MEUR 21 (7.3%) YoY to MEUR 288 including negative FX effects of MEUR 1.
- We booked new business with MEUR 77 in expected annual revenues corresponding to MEUR 338 in expected lifetime revenues.
- Adj. EBIT increased YoY by MEUR 8 to 21 MEUR with no FX effects.
- In addition to the fall through from the additional revenues, we also saw improvement in our operations.
- Increased costs of raw materials and electronic components continued in Q4 2018 with a YoY effect of negative MEUR 2.
- Free cash flow improved by MEUR 13 to MEUR 4 YoY.
- Cash on hand at the end of Q4 2018 of MEUR 59.
- The LTM adjusted gearing ratio (NIBD/Adj. EBITDA) declined from 2.4 in Q4 2017 to 1.9 in Q4 2018.
The earnings conference call including a review of the Q4 Presentation can be followed through this link starting at CET 09:00:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1231896&tp_key=dc05d74a64
- Download: KOA 4th Quarter 2018 Report.pdf
- Download: KOA 4th Quarter 2018 Presentation.pdf
- Download: KOA 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Invitation.pdf
